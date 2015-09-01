Barcelona fans thought they had finally made a big name signing on Tuesday evening when the club tweeted that they had agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Argentine play-maker Angel Di Maria. In a post that came through via the club’s official twitter account, the Catalan giants announced “"Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona!"



A further post then appeared which a message that read; “"Hi FC Barcelona, it's OurMine (Security Group), please contact us - ourmine.org -> Contact Us, and sorry for the hoax. Let's get #FCBHoax trending on Twitter!"



The club confirmed this morning that their account had been hacked last night and stated that they were working to get the problem resolved. Another false alarm in a summer that has been littered with them.