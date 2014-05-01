Barcelona confirm they have chosen their next manager
07 May at 18:55Barcelona Vice President Jordi Mestre has released an interview with Don Balon revealing that the Cam Nou hierarchy have reached an agreement with the future manager of Barcelona given that Luis Enrique will step down at the end of the season.
Several big names are being linked with the Camp Nou job, including Luis Enrique’s assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzué who is said to be the players’ favourite candidate to replace their current boss.
Unzué, however, is not going to replace Luis Enrique in the summer or, at least, that’s what Don Balon claims.
The Spanish news outlet reveals Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde is likely to become the next manager of Barcelona although the club’s vice president has failed to confirm the identity of the next blaugrana boss.
“We are going to reveal his identity at the end of the season as a sign of respect for Luis Enrique. I can say anything else about this issue, there is lot of pressure now and we must be reserved, negotiations are at a very advanced stage.”
