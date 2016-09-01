Barcelona confirm they will sign AC Milan, Everton winger next summer

Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu joined AC Milan on loan from Everton last January. The rossoneri d not have any option to make the player’s move permanent, whilst the player’s childhood club Barcelona have a € 12 million buy-back clause.



Barcelona can activate their clause in the summer and the blaugrana’s technical director Robert Fernandez confirmed yesterday night the club will take Deulofeu back to the Nou Camp.



“We will sign Deulofeu next summer, that’s for sure. He will play for us next season”, Barcelona’s technical director told media after Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Real Sociedad yesterday night.



​Neither AC Milan nor Everton can stand in Barcelona’s way whilst the player has recently confirmed to be open to make return to his former club. Everton will then cash in € 12 million at the end of the season whilst AC Milan won’t take any money from the player’s sale given that Deulofeu is on loan at the San Siro.

