Barcelona consider alternatives to Luis Enrique
27 December at 19:30Barcelona are considering alternatives to current senior team boss Luis Enrique, Sport.es reports. The Catalan tactician has recently revealed that he’s in no rush to sign a new contract with the Nou Camp hierarchy although his current deal with the club expires in June 2017.
Barcelona are said to be in no rush either, but, at the same time, the LaLiga giants have not been left impressed by their manager’s words as they believe they are the best team in the world and that working for Barcelona could be a priority for Luis Enrique, regardless which club are potentially interested in welcoming his services.
The two parties are officially on very good terms but, on the behind the scenes, both Barcelona and Luis Enrique are having a look around, searching for alternatives.
Sport.es fails to identify potential replacements for the former AS Roma coach, but claims that Barcelona can make contact with other managers from January 2017, exactly six months before the expiration of Luis Enrique’s contract.
The two parties seemed to be very close to agreeing a new deal just a couple of weeks ago, but Barcelona do not want to be unprepared in case Luis Enrique decides to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
