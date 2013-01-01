Barcelona consider former Real Madrid star to potentially replace iniesta

Andrés Iniesta's FC Barcelona future is in doubt as he will have a big say in the matter come summer time. Barcelona have been tracking PSG's Marco Verratti for a while now as many people viewed him as the perfect replacement to Iniesta. Even so, PSG want to keep their young Italian rising star and they are not in need of money.



Verratti remains to be very high on the Blaugrana's list but they now also have their eyes on Arsenal's Mesut Ozil. The German international's future is in heavy doubt as he might leave Arsenal come summer time and Barcelona like him very much so. Wenger's club have been trying to renew both his and Alexis Sanchez' contract with the club but nothing concrete has been agreed upon to date.



Ozil has appeared in 39 games for Arsenal this season as he scored 11 goals and added 9 assists so far. Both Verratti and Ozil are real targets for Barcelona but their respective clubs won't be easy to negotiate with...