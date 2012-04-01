Barcelona consider midfielder’s sale to pay new Messi salary
17 January at 17:21Barcelona are considering selling their midfielder Arda Turan as they are desperate to free up some fresh cash to offer Lionel Messi a new deal. The Nou Camp hierarchy have entered new contract talks with La Pulga’s entourage and want to make their star the best paid footballer in the world.
Arda Turan, a former Atletico Madrid winger who moved to Barcelona in 2015 for € 34 million, has received some offers from Chinese clubs and Barcelona are open to sell the player for – at least- the same transfer fee they invested to sign him two 18 months ago.
Arda Turan, however, is not willing to leave the club, especially in this moment given that he has finally gained some more game time having featured in five of Barcelona’s last six games, starting three times.
The Turkey International is only open to move to China in exchange – of course – of a big-money offer. A few weeks ago, Turan confirmed negotiations with a Chinese club but stated that he doesn’t want to leave the Nou Camp in January.
According to El Confidencial, however, he’s the player Barcelona will decide to sell in January, should they need some fresh cash for the contract extension of Lionel Messi.
