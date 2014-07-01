Barcelona already considering extending their new contract with Deulofeu
31 July at 13:35Having recently welcomed him back to the club, Barcelona are ready to extend the contract of Spanish frontman Gerard Deulofeu. The Catalan giants activated a €12M release clause this summer to bring the 23-year-old back from Everton and immediately gave him a contract at the Camp Nou until 2019 with a release clause of their own set at €20M.
Spanish journal Sport claims that the Blaugrana now realise that this is too short a deal for a player of Deulofeu’s quality and will now look to sit down with the player and discuss an improved deal at the club.
