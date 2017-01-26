Barcelona considering replacements for Luis Enrique as manager puts new contract talks on hold
27 January at 20:27Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is in no rush to sign a new contract with Barcelona, therefore the LaLiga giants have shortlisted some potential replacements for the former AS Roma tactician who could be leaving the Nou Camp when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo confirms that the Catalan tactician is taking time before making a final decision over his future, but the report suggests that Luis Enrique is likely to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.
Barcelona are in no rush either and have informed their boss that he can take as much time as he wants before informing them about his final decision,
There are multiple reasons behind Luis Enrique’s possible summer departure. The first one is that he is not on good terms anymore with a portion of the Catalan press as well as with some Barcelona stars, not to mention that the blaugrana need to change most of their stars who have already turned 30. Replacing the likes of Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Andres Iniesta won’t be an easy task at all for the Catalan boss who is now considering joining other clubs at the end of the season.
Said that, Barcelona do not want to be left unprepared in case Luis Enrique decides to leave. Their replacements’ shortlist includes former Inter boss Franck De Boer as well as Luis Enrique’s assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue. Barcelona’s priority target, however, is current Sevilla boss Jorge Sanpaoli whose spectacular game style would suit perfectly with Barcelona’s identity.
