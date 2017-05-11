Barcelona have got in touch with academy product Oriol Romeu, according to Marca.

The 25-year-old has spent a long time away from the Masia, where he was a trainee from 2004 to 2009 before turning professional, finally leaving Barcelona in 2011.

The former Chelsea man is needed as a replacement for Sergi Busquets.



The Blaugrana midfielder had to miss Barcelona’s first leg away to Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals, a game which Luis Enrique’s side lost 3-0.

The former Valencia and Stuttgart man is set to cost about 15 million, and could be the umpteenth Saints man to leave for a big profit, after Morgan Schneiderlin, Nathaniel Clyne, Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana, to name a few.

Speaking to

“There might be a bit of interest as well in Romeu, who has had an excellent season and does exactly what it says on the tin. He's a destroyer; he's got a great attitude and passes the ball very well”.

"If Southampton were interested in cashing in then he'd offer us something we don't really have at the moment."