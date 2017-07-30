Barcelona contemplate selling former Juve and Man Utd target
31 July at 16:35Juventus and Manchester United had been battling it out for the signing of Nemanja Matic with the Serbia International who will soon officially become a new player of the Red Devils.
José Mourinho does not need a new centre midfielder anymore whilst Juventus are now still desperate to sign some reinforcement in the middle of the park.
Blaise Matuidi end Emre Can are both being linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium and talks are reported to be ongoing.
One year ago the Champions League finalists were reported to be interested in Andre Gomes who eventually joined Barcelona in a € 35 million deal.
After a disappointing debut season at the Camp Nou, however, the blaugrana are considering selling the Portugal International, according to Marca.
The La Liga giants have received no offers for Arda Turan and that’s why they are now considering selling the 24-year-old who is contracted with Barcelona until 2021.
Barcelona are reportedly open to sell their midfield star for € 35 million. Manchester United are unlikely to make an attempt to sign him given that they have sealed the transfer of Matic, whilst Juventus could make an offer although the bianconeri are not going to match the player’s transfer fee.
Go to comments