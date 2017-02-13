

After almost a week of deliberation, it’s now been confirmed by the Spanish football authorities that the 2017 Copa del Rey Final between Barcelona and Alaves will take place at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Vicente Calderon on May 27

With Spain having no official national stadium, it had been believed that champions Barcelona had wanted the match to be played at Real’s Santiago Bernabeu but this was turned down by their bitter rivals.



Their capital neighbours are set to move out of their iconic stadium in summer so this means that the showpiece occasion will be the last game to be played there unless Atleti have to play a qualifier to get into next season’s Champions League.



Another location that was suggested was Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames but the game would have clashed with a concert by Guns N’ Roses so once again, the idea was shelved.



In a dress rehearsal for the big game in May, Barcelona destroyed Alaves 6-0 last weekend to pile the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.