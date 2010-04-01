Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Barcelona could surprisingly line up their suspended star Neymar for Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid.



The Brazilian has picked up a three-match ban and will be suspended for the big game against Real Madrid, a game that Barcelona are forced to win if they want to remain in race to win the LaLiga title this season.



​Barcelona have appealed against the ban and according to the Italian paper that could be enough for them to be given green light to play the Brazilian ace on Saturday night.







​According to the Spanish law, no sanctions can be applied until a decision over the appeal has been taken. Trouble is, Barcelona deliberately waited until Friday evening to appeal against Neymar’s ban. Executives of the Nou Camp hierarchy are well aware that the Court of Arbitration for Sport is off in the week-end and that a decision over Neymar’s ban is not likely to be taken between Saturday and Sunday.



​According to the Spanish sporting justice, however, Barcelona are not allowed to play Neymar who is suspended for tomorrow’s Bernabeu clash and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will run the rist to play their star for the most important game left this season.

