Barcelona: Coutinho can still win the treble thanks to Liverpool
12 April at 15:20Despite crashing out of the UEFA Champions League against Roma on Tuesday night, one Barcelona player still has a chance of completing a treble this season.
Indeed, Philippe Coutinho would be entitled to a winner’s medal should Liverpool, the team with which he started the campaign, go all the way and lift the trophy in Kyiv on Saturday 26th May.
The Brazilian playmaker scored five goals in three group stage matches for Jürgen Klopp’s side before opting to join La Blaugrana during the January transfer window for a fee in the region of £142 million.
He has been ineligible to feature in the competition under Ernesto Valverde, as UEFA rules stipulate that no player can appear for more than one club in any given European campaign. That is of course set to change in time for next season after several of the continent’s biggest clubs pushed for a rethink to take place.
