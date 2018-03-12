Barcelona: Coutinho follows Rivaldo footsteps.
12 March at 14:45Barcelona newest superstar Philippe Coutinho replicated club legend Rivaldo, as he scored from an impressive backheel during the Nou Camp based side's 2-0 win over Malaga.
The 25-year-old Coutinho has impressed since he joined Barcelona from Liverpool what was a club record fee of 142 million pounds. He has scored thrice for Barcelona since joining, having appeared 11 times in all competitions under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde.
His third goal against rock-bottom Malaga was starkly reminiscent of a goal that club legend Rivaldo scored back in 1999 when Louis van Gaal was the manager. It was a terrific back heel against Athletic Bilbao that left many stunned as it beat Inamol Etxeberria.
Not just Rivaldo but Lionel Messi and former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic have shown similar glimpses of brilliance for the Catalans.Both of Messi's goals though, were canceled. He did score from a backheel against Eibar last season, but it was chalked out due to offside. Against AC Milan in 2013 too, he was flagged offside.
Zlatan's backheel was an assist to Pedro when the club was playing against Mallorca.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments