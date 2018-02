Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has released an interview with TV8 in Spain to talk about his first month in Barcelona. The Brazilian completed a € 150 million move to the Camp Nou in the winter transfer window after that his summer transfer to Cataluña had collapsed a few months earlier.“I really want to score my first goal with Barcelona”, Coutinho said. “I hope my first goal will come soon though I still don’t know how I will celebrate.”​Spanish media have been recently discussing of which position suits Coutinho the most and the Brazilian revealed what’s the best position he wants to play in: “I’ve played theIt really depends on the manager and the system he wants to use. I am ready to play in every position.”“I wanted to join Barcelona so badly,, the former Liverpool star said.