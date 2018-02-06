Barcelona: Coutinho reveals his favorite playing position
07 February at 14:20Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has released an interview with TV8 in Spain to talk about his first month in Barcelona. The Brazilian completed a € 150 million move to the Camp Nou in the winter transfer window after that his summer transfer to Cataluña had collapsed a few months earlier.
“I really want to score my first goal with Barcelona”, Coutinho said.
“I hope my first goal will come soon though I still don’t know how I will celebrate.”
Spanish media have been recently discussing of which position suits Coutinho the most and the Brazilian revealed what’s the best position he wants to play in: “I’ve played the majority of games in my career on the left but I think I can play in every position. It really depends on the manager and the system he wants to use. I am ready to play in every position.”
“I wanted to join Barcelona so badly, we tried it in the summer but it wasn’t possible so I had to wait and work hard in Liverpool to achieve this transfer”, the former Liverpool star said.
