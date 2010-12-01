Barcelona dealt blow as Dutch target gets increased transfer fee
15 January at 19:10After a prolonged negotiation period, Lazio and Stefan de Vrij have finally reached an agreement on a contract extension for the Dutchman.
The news will be welcomed warmly by Lazio and its fans. It now avoids the danger of losing the the defender on a free transfer this summer. The contract also includes a release clause equal to 25 million euro. The team reportedly pushed for a higher transfer fee, but the parties have agreed according to these terms.
The news will be greeted less warmly in Catalonia, however. Barcelona were interested in acquiring de Vrij and had been linked with a move as soon as January. Obviously the contract extension puts that talk to bed.
De Vrij was also linked to the Premier League. Liverpool, in an effort to beef up their central defense were rumored to be making inquiries about him. But their record setting 75 million euro acquisition of fellow Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.
Go to comments