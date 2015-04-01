Barcelona defender pushed potential €32m signing away
10 August at 15:05Barcelona have abandoned the quest for Real Sociedad Inigo Martinez, according to Marca.
And it apparently owes a lot to former Liverpool man Javier Mascherano.
The midfielder-turned defender hasn’t been the key player he was in the last few seasons, but has apparently manifested his displeasure at the Catalans signing another defender.
The 33-year-old wants to play the World Cup next year, and would see playing a minor role as an obvious impediment to this.
Barcelona were rumoured to be ready to pay Martinez’s €32 million release clause.
Barcelona need to revamp their defence, which looked slow and out of touch in heavy Champions League losses to PSG and Juventus last season.
Inigo returned to training two days ago, another possible sign that he won’t be leaving Real Sociedad, despite telling them that he wanted to leave.
Reports yesterday also indicated that Martinez and Barca couldn’t agree to his wage packet, either.
