Barcelona have abandoned the quest for Real Sociedad Inigo Martinez,

And it apparently owes a lot to former Liverpool man Javier Mascherano.

The midfielder-turned defender hasn’t been the key player he was in the last few seasons, but has apparently manifested his displeasure at the Catalans signing another defender.

The 33-year-old wants to play the World Cup next year, and would see playing a minor role as an obvious impediment to this.

Barcelona were rumoured to be ready to pay Martinez’s

Barcelona need to revamp their defence, which looked slow and out of touch in heavy Champions League losses to PSG and Juventus last season.

Inigo returned to training two days ago, another possible sign that he won’t be leaving Real Sociedad, despite telling them that he wanted to leave.

€32 million release clause.also indicated that Martinez and Barca couldn’t agree to his wage packet, either.