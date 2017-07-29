Barcelona defender set for permanent exit, Arsenal target ‘key’ in Coutinho swap deal
30 July at 12:50Barcelona are preparing an opening bid to sign Liverpool star Coutinho. The Brazilian has been shortlisted as a possible replacement for Neymar given that the Brazilian is set to join Psg in a world-record € 222 million bid.
Coutinho has been included in a shortlist alongside Juve star Paulo Dybala and Borussia Dortmund ace Ousmane Dembele.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are preparing summer bids to seal the transfer of one of these three stars and Liverpool could soon receive a player-plus cash swap deal to sign Coutinho.
The Spanish paper states that Arsenal & Spurs target Rafinha can be included in a swap deal to sign Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp is a long time admirer of the Spaniard and even though the German boss is not open to sell Coutinho he could accept to have one of his favourite players included in a potential swap deal.
Meantime, Portuguese paper Record, reports Douglas could be joining Benfica on a permanent deal. The Brazilian defender, 26, is not on Barcelona’s long term plans and after last season’s loan deal at Sporting Gijon he is now set to leave the Camp Nou on a permanent deal.
