Is he just like Neymar? The young Barcelona Frenchman has already equaled his illustrious predecessor, who went to PSG in the summer. Dembelé was injured 24 minutes into the Getafe match, very similarly to Neymar’s injury in January of 2014. At that time, the Brazilian suffered an injury to his ankle that kept him out of action for a month. It is a much longer recovery time (4 months) for Dembelé though, who suffered muscle tears.

Interestingly, there is a financial trigger hidden somewhere behind the lengthy injury. The newly signed attacker will now not be able to reach 50 total matches this season, and thus Barcelona will not have to pay the 10 million EUR bonus to Borussia Dortmund that would have triggered had Dembelé made it to 50 games. Meanwhile, Barca coach Valverde explains what the possible alternatives could be.

