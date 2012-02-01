Barcelona: Dembélé helds first press conference as Coutinho talks ‘ongoing’

Barcelona have just announced the signing of Ousmane Dembélé. The La Liga giants have invested € 150 million to sign him and the Frenchman has just held his first press conference in Cataluña.



“I wanted to join Barcelona so badly”, Dembélé said.



“I think the agreement has satisfied all the parties involved in the deal.”



“I like to play everywhere, left or right it makes no difference for me. I feel no pressure it is only a pleasure for me to be here. I didn’t come here to replace Neymar, Barcelona have called me to cover a certain position and I will do my best to satisfy them.”



“Messi? It is a honour to play alongside him, I want to learn as much as I can from him. He is the best player in the history of football. I am delighted to share the locker room with these champions. I want to learn as much as possible.”



Minutes before Dembélé’s press conference, Barcelona’s director of football Robert Fernandez did also released an update on Coutinho. “We are in talks with a few players and we hope to finalize these deals soon”, the Barcelona’s director of sport stated.

