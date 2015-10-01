Ousmane Dembélé is the player Barcelona signed to replace Neymar this past summer. The Frenchman moved to the Camp Nou in a stunning € 150 million bid but has picked up an injury in his third appearance with the club.The former Borussia Dortmund star underwent surgery this past September and is not expected to return to the pitch for an official Barcelona game before new year.The French wingerand talked to the technical staff of his ex club about his physical conditions“I’m feeling well”, Dembélé told Rennes technical staff. “I work hard every day to recover, including Sundays and during festivities, I reckon I will train alongside the rest of the team in two weeks.”“Do I speak Spanish fluently? No, not yet”, he added.You can watch the original leaked video published by Canal + through their official Twitter account.