Barcelona: Dembèlé’s wages, bonuses and clauses leaked
23 September at 18:40Wages and clauses included in the contract of new Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé have been leaked by Football Leaks.
Barcelona spent € 105 million to sign the Frenchman in the summer but the blaugrana will also have to add an additional € 40 million fee depending on bonuses and add-ons. Here’s how much Barcelona will have to pay in the future.
€ 5 million every 25 appearances until the player plays 100 games with the blaugrana (total fee € 25 million).
Up to € 10 million for every trophy won by Barcelona (€ 5 million for every Champions League)
Up to € 10 million for every appearance in the Champions League.
As for the player’s salary, it has been revealed that Dembélé is on a € 12 million-a-year (gross) plus a bonus of € 3.3 million if Barcelona win the treble. Dembélé is currently out of action due to a muscle injury. He is expected to return to action in three/four months.
