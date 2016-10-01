Barcelona: Dembélé set for European debut against Juventus
11 September at 10:40New Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembélé is set to start against Juventus tomorrow and make his first European appearance with his new club, according to a report of Sport.
The Frenchman joined Barcelona on a stunning € 150 million move this summer and he is expected to fill the boots of Neymar at the Camp Nou with the Brazilian who signed for Psg for € 222 million becoming the world’s most expensive player.
Dembélé made his Barcelona debut on Saturday night when he entered the pitch in the second half to replace Gerard Deulofeu. The Frenchman assisted Suarez who scored Barcelona’s fifth goal of the night against their city rivals and the blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde believes Dembélé is ready to start his first game with the La Liga giants.
Valverde is happy of how Dembélé has settled in his new team and is ready to make him start against Juve in the most important game of the season so far.
