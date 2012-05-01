The Argentine has recently been linked to a move to Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to spend €300 million on the 30-year-old, his release clause.



​Though the two sides are reported to have agreed to terms over a new deal, Messi has yet to sign a new deal with the Catalans, one that could keep him in Spain for another four years.



"The agreement for Messi's renewal is total on both sides," he told beIN (via ESPN) last night. Barcelona opened the campaign with a 2-0 win over Real Betis at home.

​"We are looking for the right moment to sign it, there's nothing else [to say]. We already know how key Leo is. He's a very important player for football."

These comments come in light of the latest tweets from former president Joan Laporta, who has already attacked Bartomeu for letting Paris Saint-Germain sign Neymar for €222 million.



"If we want Messi to continue to be happy at Barca we have to get rid of Bartomeu immediately," Laporta wrote on Twitter.