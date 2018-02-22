Barcelona deny interest in Man United defender

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona have denied interest in Luke Shaw.



The Spanish giants have reportedly made it clear that the reports of British tabloid The Sun about their interest in signing Manchester United left back Luke Shaw on a loan deal are unequivocally false.



The Sun had reported that Shaw, having fallen out of favor with head coach Jose Mourinho, had surprisingly become a Barcelona target for next season and they desired to secret a year-long loan deal.





The 22-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and it remains to be seen how his future will unfold. He has managed to appear only 19 times in all competitions this season and could be headed out the door after failing to win over Mourinho, but it appears his destination will not be Barcelona.

