Barcelona deny secret plan to sign Griezmann
20 January at 14:00Barcelona have denied that they are plotting to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The La Liga giants have posted an official statement in their official website claiming that reports regarding Griezmann’s summer move to the Camp Nou are fake.
“FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atlético Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club.
FC Barcelona expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atlético Madrid”, the statement reads.
Barcelona’s statement was published after that a few Spanish papers, including Mundo Deportivo, had claimed Barcelona were so confident to sign Griezmann that the no. 7 shirt had been kept for him to take it in the summer, once his € 100 million move to Barcelona was complete.
The La Liga giants, however, have denied that the signing of Griezmann is a done deal. Atletico Madrid reported Barcelona to Fifa in December 2017 for their holding talks with their striker.
