Espanyol-Barcelona: confirmed lineups and live updates
04 February at 15:15
• At home, the Parakeets have failed to win in their last 10 league games (D4 L6), failing to score in the last five.
• Espanyol have lost their last two La Liga games, conceding three goals in each of them - the last time they lost three games in a row in the competition was in February 2016.
• Barcelona are unbeaten in their 21 first games of La Liga this season (W18 D3) - Real Madrid (24 in 1996/97) were the last team to record a longer unbeaten start in the competition.
• Barcelona have fired in the most shots on target in La Liga this season (159), while Espanyol have landed the second fewest (70), after Levante (66).
• Espanyol are one of the three teams that Messi has scored three hat-tricks against in La Liga (alongside Osasuna and Valencia).
• The Argentinean star has scored 24 goals in his last 24 La Liga games, with 17 of them coming in the second half of games.
• Luis Suarez has been directly involved in 11 goals in his seven games against Espanyol in La Liga (seven goals, four assists).
• Gerard Moreno has scored five of Espanyol’s last six goals at home in La Liga.
• Quique Sanchez Flores has only won three of his 12 managerial games against Barcelona in La Liga (D2 L7), two as Valencia boss and one for Atletico.
