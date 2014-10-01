Espanyol-Barcelona: confirmed lineups and live updates

• Espanyol are winless in their last 17 La Liga games against Barcelona (D3 L14), failing to score in 13 of them. They have never gone 18 games without a win against them in the competition.

• At home, the Parakeets have failed to win in their last 10 league games (D4 L6), failing to score in the last five.

• Espanyol have lost their last two La Liga games, conceding three goals in each of them - the last time they lost three games in a row in the competition was in February 2016.

• Barcelona are unbeaten in their 21 first games of La Liga this season (W18 D3) - Real Madrid (24 in 1996/97) were the last team to record a longer unbeaten start in the competition.

• Barcelona have fired in the most shots on target in La Liga this season (159), while Espanyol have landed the second fewest (70), after Levante (66).

• Espanyol are one of the three teams that Messi has scored three hat-tricks against in La Liga (alongside Osasuna and Valencia).

• The Argentinean star has scored 24 goals in his last 24 La Liga games, with 17 of them coming in the second half of games.

• Luis Suarez has been directly involved in 11 goals in his seven games against Espanyol in La Liga (seven goals, four assists).

• Gerard Moreno has scored five of Espanyol’s last six goals at home in La Liga.

• Quique Sanchez Flores has only won three of his 12 managerial games against Barcelona in La Liga (D2 L7), two as Valencia boss and one for Atletico.