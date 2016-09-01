Barcelona desperate to sign Neymar replacement with Napoli that reject bids for star duo
24 August at 16:20Napoli have rejected Barcelona’s bids for Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, according to a report of La Repubblica (via Iamnaples).
The blaugrana are still looking for a replacement for Neymar and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is reported to have personally made enquiries to know the transfer availability of both Napoli stars.
Insigne is arguably the best Italian footballer at the moment, whilst Mertens hasd the best season in his career last term as he managed 34 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.
According to the Italian paper, Napli rejected Barcelona’s bid to sign Insigne with the blaugrana who were reportedly ready to offer up to € 100 million to sign the talented 26-year-old winger.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, blocked his move as well as Mertens’ whose transfer availability had also been sounded out by the La Liga giants.
Insigne has also recently revealed that he is not considering a move to Barcelona as he want Napoli stay: “However, I’ve always wanted to play for Napoli and I want to do the best for my club. We are also a great team and we have now the right mentality to do well this season. We’ve all decided to stay here to achieve something important. Now we must focus on Atalanta as we struggled against them last season" Insigne said after Napoli's 2-0 win against Niece on Tuesday night.
