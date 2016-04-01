Barcelona: Deulofeu ‘destined’ to return to Serie A

Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu is apparently ‘destined’ to return to Serie A, having spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan from Everton. A year later, there is a very real chance that he could join the Rossoneri’s city rivals Inter.



The 23-year-old’s opportunities have been limited under Ernesto Valverde so far this campaign, while he has not given up hope of making Spain coach Julen Lopetegui’s World Cup squad next summer.



The Nerazzurri are biding their time and waiting for the right moment to make a decisive assault, though there is a chance Massimiliano Mirabelli could look to take him back to Milanello.



With the Blaugrana set to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, Deulofeu’s chances will be limited even further which is why he is keen to carve an escape route himself. Joining Inter on loan seems to be the most likely solution at the moment.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)