Barcelona’s sporting director has revealed that Luis Enrique had already hinted at his departure back in September.

The former Milan transfer guru also says that any talk of Juventus Coach Max Allegri replacing Enrique at Barcelona is “top secret right now”.

“Luis Enrique had kind of warned us that he would leave last September,” Ariedo Braida told Radio Rai (

“He probably said very early so that the club can choose his successor calmly.

“Luis Enrique is a really good Coach, he has a philosophy that is a little like Barcelona’s, and he’s proved that he’s a great Coach.

“I’m sorry [he’s leaving], we lose certainty with his departure”.

He then spoke about the Juventus Coaching situation, with Max Allegri being linked with both Arsenal and Barcelona.

“Allegri is a friend, but we can’t talk about it now. There are always plenty of names in the Spanish media. Everything is possible, but it’s a top secret argument”.