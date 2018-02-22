Barcelona director rules out AC Milan return
07 May at 17:10Barcelona international director Ariedo Braida has ruled out the possibility of returning to AC Milan after admitting that he is “fine” at Camp Nou.
The 72-year-old was in charge at San Siro, working as the club’s general manager under Silvio Berlusconi for over two decades, between 1987 and 2013. He took charge of his current role at the Catalan club in 2015 and recent reports suggested a return to Italy was on cards.
Braida has put those speculations to bed, while stressed that he remains confident that Milan will once again dominate in Italy and Europe.
“Going back to Milan? I’m fine here, Milan are in my heart. It’s normal after 27 years,” Braida told Radio Anch’io Sport.
“When Milan win, I’m happy, and if they don’t win, I live it a bit like a fan. Let time run its course.
“I wish Milan all the best and I hope they go back where they belong. They’re an important club and one of the most important brands in the world.”
