Barcelona draw up shortlist to replace Luis Enrique
26 January at 11:20The contract of Barcelona boss Luis Enrique expires at the end of the season and the LaLiga giants have yet to offer their manager a new contract. The Spanish tactician refused to reply to questions over his future on Wednesday, sparking speculations that he might be leaving the Nou Camp hierarchy at the end of the current campaign.
According to rumours in Spain, Barcelona are more concentrated in hiring a new manager than formulating a new contract offer for Luis Enrique who is not on good terms anymore with some team members of Barcelona like Croatian star Ivan Rakitic.
AS.com reports that Barcelona have a two-man shortlist to replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season. Sevilla Boss Jorge Sampaoli is reported to be the club’s priority, whilst Luis Enrique’s assistant coach Carlos Unzue is the blaugrana’s second choice.
Just a few days ago we exclusively reported that Barcelona have also added Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to their replacements shortlist with Spurs that are considering hiring Juventus boss Max Allegri as a potential replacement for their current boss, should Pochettino move to Spain at the end of the season.
