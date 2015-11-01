Philippe Coutinho and Marco Verratti. It’s understood that certain high-profile players at the Camp Nou could be on a collision course over who best to bring into the club this summer.

According to Spanish portal Don Balon, a rift has developed in the Barcelona dressing room over the possible summer arrivals of both. It's understood that certain high-profile players at the Camp Nou could be on a collision course over who best to bring into the club this summer.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been lobbying for the Liverpool playmaker to join him in Catalonia and Lionel Messi, who is believed to have a huge influence on potential new signings at the club, is in agreement that the 24-year-old Brazilian would slot in perfectly behind the front three of himself, Neymar and Luis Suarez.



Other members of the squad however, are thought to be more in favour of the arrival of PSG’s Italian star Marco Verratti with Gerard Pique understood to be a huge admirer of the 24-year-old midfielder who he believes can add more defensive stability than the Brazilian.



Whatever happens, it seems likely that the Blaugrana will welcome at least one big name player to their superstar squad this summer; who that player is remains to be seen.