Barcelona drop chase in Bellerin
09 March at 18:15Spanish giants FC Barcelona have dropped their interest in signing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 22-year-old Spaniard Bellerin, who is a product of the Barcelona youth system, has emerged as an important player for Arsenal over the last three seasons. This season too, the right-back has impressed during a season when the Gunners are sixth in the table and are struggling to make it to the top four. Bellerin has appeared 29 times in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting once.
Mundo Deportivo via CalcioMercato report that the Catalan giants have now dropped their interest in signing the full-back. The report comes a while after prior reports had heavily linked the La Liga side with a move for the La Masia graduate.
Juventus too, though, have long been linked with a move for Bellerin and Barcelona's dropping of interest could see the Old Lady capitalise and make a move for him, as they look to bring in a replacement for the aging Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
