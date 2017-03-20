Just who will be the next coach of Barcelona is one of the subjects dominating football talk across the world. With current boss Luis Enrique set to step down at the end of the season, rumours are aplenty as to who will succeed him at the helm.



In an interview with radio SER Catalunya , the club’s Technical Director,, was trying not to give too much away on who that man will be. In regards to the current number two at the Camp Nou, Juan Carlos Unzue he explained that; “He would be an excellent option, he knows the players well of course and is competent in what he does”.

He also singled out praise for current Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde describing him as a “serious person”. He was then asked about two other names linked with the job, Sevilla’s Jorge Sampaoli and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and he explained that; “We have time for in-depth analysis, the coach we bring in has to know our style”.



Finally, he set the record straight on two of the club’s most iconic players and their potential contract renewals. Speaking about Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta he stated that; “Lionel is happy here and I’ve no doubt he will stay with us. The same applies to Iniesta who will renew when the time is right. I can’t imagine a Barcelona without him”.