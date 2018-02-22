Barcelona duo inspire Brazil win over Russia, the latest

Tite's Brazil played against Russia in a friendly game earlier on today as the South American team came away with a big 0-3 result on the night. Juve's Douglas Costa, Roma's Alisson as well as Casemiro, Marcelo and Thiago Silva were the only Brazilian players to have played the entire 90 minutes. In the end, Inter's Miranda and Barcelona's duo composed of Coutinho and Paulinho were the ones that scored the goals. Here is a recap of the game as you can view so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com :



Final Score: Russia vs Brazil 0-3 (Miranda, Coutinho, Paulinho with the goals).



Brasil (4-3-3): Alisson; Dani Alves (83’ Fagner), Thiago Silva, Miranda (86’ Geromel), Marcelo; Paulinho (71’ Renato Augusto), Casemiro, Coutinho (80’ Fred); Douglas Costa, Gabriel Jesús (65’ Firmino), Willian (80’ Taison).



Russia (3-5-2): Akinfeev; Kutepov, Kudrjasov, Granat; Samedov (80’ Smolnikov), Glushakov (63’ Miranchuck), Kombarov (76’ Zhirkov), Golovin, Zobnin (85’ Yerokhin); A.Miranchuk (55’ Dzagoev), Smolov (72’ Zabolotny).