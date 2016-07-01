Ousmane Dembele says he will be back

Acquired for a massive

150 million this summer, the former Borussia Dortmund star was expected to have a huge impact upon his arrival in Spain.

Instead, the Barcelona man was injured in the first half of the Catalans’ 2-1 win on the road against Getafe, coming off in the first half with a torn biceps.

After being successfully operated by Doctor Sakari Orava, the Frenchman was expected to return in three-and-a-half months, but he is claiming that it will happen sooner:

“I will be back in two months time,” he said on Instagram.

His team-mates wore (Courage, Ousmane) t-shirts as they thrashed Eibar 6-1.

Could this be a further show of boisterousness from the 21-year-old? After he went down injured, Coach Ernesto Valverde suggested that a lack of experience may have caused the tear.

“What’s clear is that this is a player who has never had a muscular problem, he doesn’t have the experience to recognise the little pains,” Valverde told a news conference on Monday.

“A player at that speed that makes this backheel move getting hurt, it’s not normal but it’s one of the possibilities. A veteran player might not have done that.”