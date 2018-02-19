Barcelona en route to London ahead of Chelsea showdown
19 February at 12:15Barcelona players and staff are due to arrive in London shortly, having boarded a chartered flight to the capital of England at around 10:10 CET this morning.
Once they land, the travelling party will head to the Hotel Grosvenor Palace, where they will rest until their training session which is due to take place at Stamford Bridge later this afternoon.
However, one man who did not travel with the squad was club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who was in Las Palmas yesterday to support the basketball team in the Copa del Rey final. He is expected to fly to England later today.
