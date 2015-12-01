

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has dismissed stories linking Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic with a move to Manchester City. The 28-year-old was omitted from the Blaugrana squad that drew 1-1 at Villarreal on Sunday night but after the match, Enrique told reporters that; “Rakitic’s absence has no relation with that story. Anyway, it doesn’t matter if the media is English, Croatian… you can’t trust the media.”



Reports from back in his native Croatia suggested that Rakitic was on his way out of the Camp Nou and that this was the reason he was left out of the side last weekend. Jutarnji List also stated that it was Manchester City who were in pole-position having already contacted the player over a possible move.

Rakitic joined the Catalan giants from Sevilla in 2014 and has so far made over 80 appearances for the club. This season has seen him being used more sparingly however, and doubts about his future at the club began to surface as early as last summer when Juventus were thought to be interested in securing his services.





