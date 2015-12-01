Barcelona have sackedover claims that Argetinian star Lionel Messi is not too important for the club. Graticos was serving at the club as the Responsible For Relations with the Spanish FA.The LaLiga giants have announced the sacking their former executive through their official website and their social media accounts.“Messi is one of the most important footballers of the team but without Neymar, Suarez and Iniesta he wouldn’t be the player he’s now”, Mr. Graticos said a few days ago.It comes as no surprise that Barcelonas’s board of director was not left impressed by Graticos’ words.The former executive, however, isBarcelona have announced that the director of institutional relations Albert Soler has taken the decisions to remove Graticos from his previous role as Responsible For Relations with the Spanish FA.