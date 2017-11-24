Barcelona club executives and officials have given the Nou Camp side the green light to sign Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho, report Mundo Deportivo.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been a subject of strong interest from the Catalans since last summer and nearly sealed a move to Nou Camp, as Liverpool rejected multiple bids from Barcelona to sign their prized asset.

It has been said in recent weeks that Mesut Ozil has been interesting Barcelona, but the German is only a second choice to Coutinho, who himself wants to sign for the club.

It is not as if the Barcelona executives don’t like Ozil, but they have already given the club a go ahead signal to sign Coutinho after having been after him for quite sometime now. They are also aware of the fact that Ozil could be the most viable candidate because his contract expires next summer, but they still want to sign Coutinho.

While Liverpool still maintain their stance on Coutinho, the former Inter man has scored thrice this season, assisting twice.

