Barcelona eye AC Milan's Bonucci as possible Mascherano replacement

FC Barcelona and Argentinian international midfielder turned defender, Javier Mascherano, have as reported previously all but decided to part ways when the transfer window opens in January.



The Catalan giants are thinking about making a move for AC Milan's Italian international defender Leonardo Bonucci in order to replace the former Liverpool and West Ham player.



AC Milan will almost certainly need to sell one or two of their star players given that the club will almost certainly miss the top four in the Serie A after the dreaful start to the season. This means that that AC Milan wont play in next seasons Champions League and in order to balance the books they could be forced to cash in on Bonucci who joined the club from Juventus during the summer.



Bonucci has hardly enjoyed a great start to his Rossoneri career and has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for his performances. It remains to be seen how Milan director's Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli react should Barcelona make an offer as well as how Bonucci himself will react given that he has previously expressed a desire to not leave Italy.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)