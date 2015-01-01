Barcelona eye €80m Spanish starlet
21 May at 12:10Barcelona are looking to strengthen their team next season. The blaugrana new boss has not been announced yet and many managers are being linked with replacing Luis Enrique in the summer.
After two successive LaLiga triumphs, Barcelona’s main target for next season would be to make return among the Champions League semi-finalists given that they have been eliminated from the quarter finals of Europe’s elite competition in the last two editions of the tournament.
According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, the blaugrana have set sights on Valencia starlet Carlos Soler who has an € 80 million release clause included in his contract with the LaLiga side.
Soler, 20, has three goals and one assist in 22 LaLiga games with Valencia so far this season and is regarded as one of the most promising footballers in Spain. Despite the player’s huge release clause, however, Barcelona are reported to be optimistic about a possible signing of the product of Valencia academy for a lower transfer fee.
