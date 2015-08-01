Barcelona are a team that desperately need some physical and psychological boosts. After the disappointing mega transfer which saw star forward Neymar move to PSG, the Catalan club were dealt another serious blow when Luis Suarez suffered a knee injury during the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup that will keep him out for at least a month. With an attack nearly depleted from its potency of recent past, Barca are frantically searching for some answers to their many questions.

According to reports out of England, Barca are considering alternatives to their shortlisted Coutinho and Dembele, respectively from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Both of these players are seemingly impossible to budge from their clubs, as the Blaugrana have seen Liverpool refuse offers over 100 million EUR for Coutinho, with similar negotiation stalls happening in Germany as well. With their top choices perhaps out of reach, Barca now look to open talks for former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine would be an ideal solution to replace Neymar on the attacking wing for Barcelona, as he already has plenty of experience playing with his countryman Messi. More importantly Di Maria holds the characteristics and quality that the Catalan club lacks at the moment, and he would likely come more cheaply than Barca’s other targets, keeping in mind he is older than those players. Nonetheless, perhaps it would offer a tinge of revenge if Barca could swoop for a PSG player after the Neymar affair, and an ex Real player at that...