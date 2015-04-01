Philippe Coutinho, portal

With latest reports suggesting that Barcelona are still determined to land Liverpool ace, portal Transfer Market Web claims that the Catalan giants have an alternative up their sleeve.

After another attempt to bring the 25-year-old Brazilian to the Camp Nou failed yesterday, It’s now understood that Barca have earmarked Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen as that possible alternative. The portal actually states that the two clubs have actually met to discuss a possible move with the North London side stating that he is not for sale.



Barcelona are also believed to have been in pursuit of the 25-year-old Danish international since May but only last month, Eriksen was keen to state how happy he was with life in the capital after signing a new deal with the club, explaining that; “I like living in London. I wouldn’t have extended my contract if I didn’t”.



“Even now you always see something new when you go into London; little shops popping up. The family have been here enough so I don’t need to show them around anymore. Playing for Spurs is special. I was saying to my girlfriend on holiday that I’d just realised it is going to be my fifth season here and it’s gone so quick."