Oriol Romeu back to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are looking at the possibility of bringing midfielderback to the Camp Nou. Sunsport claims that the 25-year-old, who is currently having an exceptional season with Southampton, grew up in the famous Masia academy at the Catalan giants before moving to Chelsea in 2011. Having failed to fing regular first-team football at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard was loaned out to Valencia and Stuttgart before arriving at St Mary’s in the summer of 2015.

Romeu signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Saints in January and has missed only one Premier League game all season. Southampton have had to put up with losing some of their key players over recent summers but chairman Ralph Krueger stated last week that this will not be the case this year.



Speaking to Talksport he declared that; “We don’t want to do what we did in the last three summers every year. We would like to move away from that and we feel confident this summer will be a lot quieter in Southampton and we can keep the core of this team moving forward for a few years.

“That is going to be important when you see how excellent the group is right now and how exciting the football is. The game we are playing is a pleasure to watch and a pleasure to be part of.”