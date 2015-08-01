Barcelona fall to Malaga as Neymar was sent-off

Barcelona took on Malaga tonight in la Liga as they suprisingly lost by a 2-0 score (thanks to goals from Ramirez and Jony). As Barcelona are set to take on Juventus in the Champions league this coming week, one can think that their focus was probably not there tonight. Luis Enrique did rest a few players like Iniesta and Piqué for example but Messi, Suarez and Neymar were all present in this game. With Real Madrid that failed to beat Atletico Madrid (1-1), this was a good chance for Barcelona to catch-up to their historic rivals but they also failed to do so. This means that Real Madrid still has a 3 point edge on Barcelona with one game less played.



NEYMAR WAS RED CARDED - Neymar's 65th minute rec card did not help Barcelona one bit as they then conceded again and lost to Malaga by a 2-0 score line. They will now need a bounce back performance in the Uefa Champions league against Juventus, who were able to beat off Chievo Verona tonight by a 2-0 score. It was Gonzalo Higuain who scored both goals for Allegri's club.