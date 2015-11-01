Barcelona have finally confirmed that they are interested in bringing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin and Juventus striker Paolo Dybala to the Camp Nou this summer, but that to get them will be a mightily difficult task.





The club’s Technical Director Robert Fernandez has been speaking to Mundo Deportivo (via The Sun) where he began by explaining that; “At Barca we are attentive to all market movements and we have the obligation to be on guard if there is movement of a good player who is wanted by others.Therefore, we will be prepared for any situation. But it is also true what a player is worth and what we have here."

When he was pressed further on the two players in question he replied; “Those players are under contract with their respective clubs and especially when a player has a long-term contract, it is very difficult. We are open to bringing reinforcements, to sign a player, and always have in mind the idea of improving the team.”



Bellerin is a former youth product of the Masia academy who has recently signed a new five-year deal at The Emirates, Dybala meanwhile, looks likely to commit his future to Juventus in the next few weeks.