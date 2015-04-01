Barcelona have made another attempt at signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

The Catalans are also, according to the Italian mainstay, still trying to work every angle on the Coutinho front.

Borussia’s CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, recently said that the French star could move, but only on Borussia Dortmund’s terms.

“We have had contacts with the player’s entourage as well as with Barcelona”,

“We know what they want but we are in no rush. Dembélé can move to Barcelona this summer but he will only move if our conditions are met.”

Bprussia spent only €15 million for the winger, who skipped yesterday’s emphatic 3-0 win over Wolfsburg at the VW-Arena.

They were able to break through anyway, thanks for Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Bartra.

that the Blaugrana’s sporting director, Robert Fernandez, has flown on to Germany in order to try to persuade Borussia to let their man go.Watzke said on Sunday.