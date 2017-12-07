La Liga giants Barcelona have now realised that it is now or never if they want to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, report Mundo Deportivo

The 25-year-old was subject to multiple bids from Barcelona this past summer, but didn’t move to the Nou Camp and the Reds rejected all of the Catalans’ approaches for the Brazilian.

Barcelona still see Coutinho as an important of the jigsaw and believe that he can become a long-term superstar for them in the future. Two factors, though, are likely to help the Catalans sign Coutinho in January.

The first pertains to the fact that they can take full advantage of the work that they did in this matter this past summer. Technical secretary Robert Fernandez and Director of Football Raul Sanllehi are convinced that Coutinho is their man the former Inter Milan man wants a move as well. Barcelona have already convinced the player and his agent about the move and they won’t have to make any more attempts to attract him again.

The second reason is about Coutinho already having informed Liverpool about a desire to move. He threatened to not take part in the club’s Champions League campaign this past summer. Liverpool are aware of the player’s desire to move and forcing through a move could have convinced the club into bringing their valuation down to 145 million euros.